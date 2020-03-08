30 People Killed in Road Accident in Syria

World. (File Image)

Damascus [Syria], Mar 8 (ANI): As many as 30 people were killed in a road accident after a fuel truck collided with two passenger buses and other vehicles in Syria on Saturday (local time), local media said.According to a source from police in Damascus, a fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and other cars on the Damascus-Homs highway, reported Sputnik quoting a local media. The number of people who got injured in the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

