4 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Jharkhand; Total Cases Now 177

Ranchi, May 13 (PTI) Four more people of Jharkhand tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of total cases in the state to 177, a health official said here.

Of the new cases, two are reported from Ranchi and the other two from Koderma.

A total of 680 samples were tested during the day and four of them were found positive, the official said.

The state now has 87 active cases and 87 others have recovered from the disease.

Two persons died of the infection while one succumbed due to comorbidity condition since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31 in the state.

