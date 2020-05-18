4 Passengers of Mumbai-Goa Train Tests Positive for COVID-19, Active Cases Surges to 26 in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 18 (ANI): Four passengers who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday, test positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. With this, the total number of active cases in the coastal state rises to 26."Four passengers who had travelled on Mumbai to Goa train on Sunday test positive for COVID-19 infection during TrueNat testing. All four samples sent for the confirmatory tests at the Goa Medical College (GMC). Hundred passengers on this train are tested," according to update from Goa Health Ministry."450 more samples await testing. Tally of active cases touches 26. All the 26 patients have been admitted to specially designated COVID hospital in Margao town, where they are being treated," as per the update.On May 1, Goa was declared a green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients found in the state recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that there is no community transmission in the state.(ANI)

