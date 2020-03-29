45-year-old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, said Health and Welfare Department, Gujarat."A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died today in Ahmedabad. He was suffering from diabetes," said an official from the Health and Family Welfare Department.With this, five deaths of COVID-19 patients have been reported from the state.According to an update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on March 28, there were 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)