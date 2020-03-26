50 Booked for Lockdown Violation in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Fifty people were booked for violating coronavirus lockdown stipulations in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav, 10 cases were registered against the violators on Wednesday.

"Strict action will be taken against those found wandering on the roads during the lockdown," he warned.

Yadav further said 855 vehicle owners were fined and 97 vehicles seized for lockdown violation.

