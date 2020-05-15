61 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Sixty-one positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Thursday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 2299.According to Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), 61 samples were found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.It was confirmed on Thursday that two more deaths occurred due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 98 so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)