680 Arrested in Assam for Violating Lockdown Norms in 8 Days

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) A total of 680 people have been arrested across the state in eight days for violating norms of the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 and collected over Rs 10 lakh fines, Assam Police said on Wednesday.

The daily police report on the lockdown said 302 cases have been registered for 500 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 680 people have been arrested in these cases.

Police has also realised a total fine of Rs 10,18,900 for violating the lockdown norms.

Besides, 2,825 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, have been seized from various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Nalbari authorities indefinitely sealed Mallapara area in Nalbari town, banning entry and exit of anyone, after a 19-year-old youth staying there tested positive. He is a member of a group of 11 who attended he religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Other members of the group have been admitted at the Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital's isolation ward, officials said adding that 13 more people were also kept in the isolation ward as they had come in contact with the 11 persons from Delhi.

Nalbari District Magistrate Bharat Bhushan Devchoudhury sealed the locality with effect from 7 pm Wednesday, thereby

"In view of detection of one COVID-19 positive case, who was on home quarantine at Mallapara, Nalbari town, it is felt necessary to immediately seal the geographical area of Mallapara to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the interest of public health," the order said.

As per the restrictions, neither any person nor any vehicle will be allowed to go inside or leave the area.

"This order is made under the regulation 'The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' and shall be effective from 7 pm of 1st April, 2020 until further order," the order stated.

Earlier during the day, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced four more positive COVID-19 cases, including the 19-year old from Nalbari.

