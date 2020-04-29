7 Cops, CRPF Jawan Among 12 People Test Coronavirus Positive

Nashik, Apr 29 (PTI) Seven police personnel and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan are among 12 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Nashik district of Maharashtra, taking the tally beyond the 200-mark on Wednesday, health officials said.

A dozen fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from the district, 11 of them from Malegaon town alone.

Of the 11 coronavirus positive patients found in Malegaon, seven are police personnel and one jawan of the CRPF, the officials said.

With the new infections, the number of positive cases in the North Maharashtra district has gone up to 205, they said.

Of these, 182 patients are from Malegaon, 10 from Nashik city and 11 from other talukas of the district. There are two patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here, the officials said.

There was no change in the death toll which stood at 12.

According to a statement issued by the local administration late in the evening, as many as 233 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Wednesday.

Of these, 226 were admitted in hospitals run by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), it said.

In all, 523 people, including coronavirus suspects, are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present, the release said.

Till date, 11 people have recovered from the disease in the district and discharged from hospitals, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)