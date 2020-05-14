8 People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that there was no community transmission through the eight COVID-19 positive cases that were reported in the State in the last 48 hours.Goa has reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19, all of whom had arrived in the State from outside, said Sawant."Truck driver who tested positive had not interacted with many people, while the eighth patient is a person who was working on a ship and had arrived from Mumbai after being quarantined for 14 days," he said. (ANI)

