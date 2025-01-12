Guess which day is today? It is Sunday, and netizens believe it to be either L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s least favourite day. No, no, it has nothing to do with Monday being a few hours but the fact that people are not working and probably “staring at their wives.” Well, the hullabaloo over L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s “90-hour workweek’ suggestion and his comment, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?” when questioned about the necessity of time off continues. And on Sunday, netizens are all cylinders firing by sharing funny memes, GIFs and images as a response to L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s views. On a serious note, several celebrities and business luminaries like Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Rajiv Bajaj, the Managing director of Bajaj Auto, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, OYO Co-Founder Ritesh Agarwal and actress Deepika Padukone have all opined on the topic. Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?

Le Single Me Agreeing With L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan

*L&T Employee romances wife on weekend* Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan: pic.twitter.com/TlHD6mAXNR — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 12, 2025

Sundays Are Never Gonna Be The Same Again

HAHAHHHAHHAHAHHHA

Wishing everyone a very happy wife staring day (except L&T employees) pic.twitter.com/BMhr7IW9Lq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 12, 2025

ROFL!!!

Today is Sunday Employees who don't work for L&T: pic.twitter.com/gKfW1o5FYz — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) January 12, 2025

Kya Yahi Hai Tumhare Sanskar

You and your L&T Chairman friends staring at your wives on Sundays pic.twitter.com/A6zx98lvCM — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 12, 2025

Sunday Is (Un)Officially 'Wife Staring Day'

Happy "wife staring" day to all Indians (except L & T chairman) pic.twitter.com/mlh2fgxXGz — karanbir singh 🫶 (@karanbirtinna) January 12, 2025

The Ideal World

Employees today according to L&T chairman: pic.twitter.com/ugdw5CJ8WT — Shivani (@shivani_yaar) January 12, 2025

HAHAHAHHAHHAHHAHA

Meanwhile L&T employees to their wives: pic.twitter.com/LAvl6qXY9K — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) January 12, 2025

Khatam Tata Bye Bye

This L&T employee is surely going to lose his job. pic.twitter.com/UGAaPdGBum — R.S. Bains ⚔️ (Defender of Shakti) (@HerrBains) January 12, 2025

Watch Video of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan:

