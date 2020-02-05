Abhishek Wins Men's 10m Air Pistol T2 Trials

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Shooter Abhishek Verma emerged winner at the men's 10m air pistol T2 event at the National Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Wednesday.

Abhishek shot 243.8 in the finals to outgun Shravan Kumar of Uttar Pradesh who shot 243.4. Surinder Singh of Punjab came third.

Shravan had a good day overall coming in second in the Junior category of the same event as well, where Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh claimed the title with a final round score of 243.4 to Shravan's 242.5.

Earlier, Abhishek had reached the final courtesy a score of 578 in the qualification. That effort meant he was fourth out of eight to qualify.

Gaurav Rana of the Air Force shot 581 to top the board with Shravan's 580 making him third to qualify.

Ayushi Podder of West Bengal also won the Women's 50m Prone T2 trials with a score of 621.7. PTI

