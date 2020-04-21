Accredited Journalists to Be Tested for COVID-19 at Lok Bhavan in UP

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said accredited journalists of state headquarters will be tested for coronavirus at Lok Bhavan here.

"Orders have been issued for coronavirus testing of accredited journalists of state headquarters in Lucknow,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters.

In another communication, Shishir Singh, Director, Information said, "Accredited journalists of state headquarters can get themselves tested for presence of coronavirus. This has started from Tuesday and will be done in Lok Bhavan in Lucknow."

On April 19, Hemant Tiwari, president, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Mukhyalaya Manyata Praapt Samvadata Samiti had written a letter to the state government demanding that coronavirus testing of journalists should be done.

