Acko General Launches AI-based Covid-19 Symptom Checker

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Narayan Murthy-backed Acko General Insurance has launched an AI-based COVID-19 symptom checker and will provide free doctor consultation on call.

The AI-based symptom checker, curated by a team of doctors, is based on the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.

"There is fear among millions today and we need to solve this fear, which is what Acko is doing with the launch of its COVID-19 symptom checker," said Biresh Giri, Appointed Actuary, Head of Product Development & CRO, at Acko.

The do-it-yourself tool, enquires about common symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, weakness, sore throat, chest pain or difficulty in breathing, travel history etc.

Using its AI algorithm, it shows a risk assessment instantly across the following – low, moderate or high risk and depending on the severity, it immediately facilitates a telephonic consultation with a doctor to further discuss the symptoms and next steps.

"Right now, people are anxious...The regulator has already clarified that if you have health insurance, COVID-19 is already covered. We want to help ease their fears and assist them in getting medical attention promptly, and to support the potentially burdened public healthcare in our own small way," Biresh Giri added.

The symptom checker and doctor consultation is available free of cost on Acko's website.

Acko is backed by Narayan Murthy's Catamaran Ventures, Amazon, Accel and SAIF Partners, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder Infosys, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Atul Nishar – Founder and Executive Chairman of Hexaware Technologies and Binny Bansal, among others.

