Activist Urvashi Chudawala Files for Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai Court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Activist Urvashi Chudawala, who was booked for sedition for allegedly raising slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam, has filed an anticipatory bail application in Mumbai sessions court.An FIR was registered against her and 50 others for allegedly raising slogans in support of Jawarharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at the 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020' at Azad Maidan on February 1.They were booked under Section 124A (Sedition), 153B, 505, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Imam, who was arrested in a sedition case for alleged provocative speeches, is currently in the remand of Delhi Police. He has been booked under charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the IPC following his speech in which he spoke about "cutting off Assam from India". (ANI)

