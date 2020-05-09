Ahmedabad COVID-19 Cases Up by 280 to 5,540; 20 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 9 (PTI) A total of 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported from hotspot Ahmedabad along with 20 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total case count to 5,540 in the district and fatalities to 363, a Health department official said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said that the number of the discharged patients from various hospitals in Ahmedabad after recovery mounted by 106 to 1,107 in the last 24 hours.

A team of expert doctors from Delhi, led by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, visited various hospitals of the city on Saturday and guided local medical teams on how to bring down the high COVID-19 death rate.

