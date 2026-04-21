Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, best known for their acting stint in TV serials, are expecting their second child.

On Tuesday, Puja took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. She dropped a video montage featuring her pregnancy journey.

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"Pregnancy problems and the solution @krishiv.verma09," Puja captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXYs6AaCJya/?hl=en

Also Read | Puja Banerjee Announces Secod Pregnancy With Husband Kunal Verma, Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Video - WATCH.

As soon as Puja dropped the post, fans and members of showbiz chimed in the comment section to extend their best wishes to Puja and Kunal.

''Heartiest congratulations," actor Mouni Roy commented.

"Official congratulations my Love," Shraddha Arya wrote.

Puja and Kunal welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2020. The two met and fell in love on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. The couple opted for a registered marriage in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, and later, tied the knot as per rituals. (ANI)

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