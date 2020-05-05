Ahmedabad Records 349 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths in a Day

Ahmedabad, May 5 (PTI) Ahmedabad on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronaviruscases so far at 349, while fatalities also reached a new high of 39, the Gujarat heath department said.

With the latest figures, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 4,425, while the death toll shot up to 273, it said.

As many as 84 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, raising the number of recovered people to 704, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)