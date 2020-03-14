AI Special Flight Took off to Milan to Evacuate Stranded Indian

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): An Air India special flight on Saturday took off from Delhi airport for Milan to evacuate around 220 passengers amid coronavirus outbreak.According to sources, the special flight that took off for Milan in Italy at 16:30 hours to evacuate Indian national will return on Sunday.The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

