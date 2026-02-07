Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A food poisoning incident was reported at a tribal boys' ashram school in Devarapalli village of Maredumilli mandal, Polavaram district, where 70 tribal students fell ill after consuming food at the hostel.

As the students' condition worsened, they were immediately shifted to the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital for treatment. Several students were admitted to the ICU, where doctors and medical staff are providing intensive care. Hospital authorities stated that the students are receiving the best possible treatment and are under close medical observation.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Check the Full List of Affected Areas For Sunday, February 8.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer B. Smarana Raj and the local MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi rushed to the hospital. They stayed with the students and personally supervised the ongoing medical treatment.

District officials have taken the incident seriously. An inquiry has been ordered, and food samples have been collected for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the food poisoning.

Also Read | How to Change Name on Aadhaar and PAN Card: Step-by-Step Guide, Documents Required.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)