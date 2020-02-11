AIFF League Committee Meets in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Subrata Dutta, senior vice president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and chairman of League Committee, chaired the AIFF League Committee meeting at the Football House here on Tuesday.League Committee Deputy Chairman Lalnghinglova Hmar and members -- Souter Vaz, BK Roka, and Chirag Tanna -- were also present in the meeting.Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues, and Swati Kothari, GM (S&O) & International Relations, AIFF, were also present.Priti Srivastava from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) was present as an observer. Abhishek Yadav, Director, National Teams, was present as an invitee.For the upcoming season of the I-League, the possibility of including corporate teams through a bidding process was discussed. The meeting also discussed to include corporate teams through a bidding process in the second Division League.A proposal to promote two teams from the 2nd Division to the I-League was also discussed. However, it was decided that a decision regarding the same shall be taken at the end of the season, keeping in view the requirements of teams in the I-League at the time.The committee agreed to analyse the individual needs of the state leagues, I-League, ISL, Durand Cup, Super Cup, and IFA Shield, and accordingly prepare the season's football calendar and adjust the transfer window for players, if required.The broadcast of the I-League was discussed, which has seen an improvement in production quality. The possibility of broadcasting more matches in the youth and 2nd Division Leagues was also discussed.Mohammedan Sporting's matches in the 2nd Division League will be broadcast on Kolkata TV. This arrangement is, however, been made by the club with permission from FSDL. Other teams in the competition are welcome to do the same as well and can seek permission.The maximum number of players that can be registered by a club in the I-League will be reduced from 35 to 30, which includes having a minimum of five U-22 players. From the next season of the Elite League, registration of foreign nationals based in India will be allowed, keeping it in line with the Junior and Sub Junior Leagues. Both, however, are subject to ratification from the AIFF Executive Committee.The committee was apprised of the ongoings in the national level leagues - the I-League, 2nd Division League, Elite League, Junior League, and Sub Junior League.A brief report was presented on the development of the Indian Women's League (IWL), Khelo India Girls Football League (U17) and Golden Baby Leagues. A proposal from the chairman to start a 2nd Division IWL was also discussed. It was decided that the League Department shall make a plan regarding the restructuring of the women's leagues. (ANI)

