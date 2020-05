Air India, AI Express Operate 14 Inbound, Outbound Flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data from Air India till 8 pm on Tuesday, New Delhi to San Francisco flight departed at 3:30 am with 227 passengers, Mumbai to London flight left at 6:30 am with 165 passengers, and Cochin to Singapore flight departed at 10:30 am with 29 passengers.The flight to New Delhi from Singapore departed at 6:05 am with 243 passengers, from Chicago the flight to Mumbai lifted off at 9:55 am with 334 passengers, the flight to Srinagar from Dhaka took off at 10:30 am with 169 passengers while the one from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Cochin took off at 3:15 pm with 168 passengers.Dubai to Kannur took off at 3:30 pm with 177 passengers, Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai lifted off at 3:45 pm with 255 passengers, Manila to Delhi took off at 4 pm with 237 passengers, while the Singapore to Bengaluru flight took off at 4:15 pm with 177 passengers.The London flight to Mumbai departed at 5:45 pm with 328 passengers, the one from Muscat to Chennai departed at 5:45 pm with 180 passengers, and the flight from Dubai to Mangalore took off at 6:40 pm with 177 passengers.In the last five days, from May 7 to May 11. Air India and AI express have operated 31 inbound flights which carried 6037 passengers and operated 34 outbound flights that carried 1329 foreign nationals.Under the Vande Bharat mission announced by India, the Air India group will operate 64 special repatriation flights to bring back around 14,800 Indians from 12 countries from May 7 to May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)