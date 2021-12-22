Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended her friend Meghna Goyal's dreamy wedding and looked stunning as a bridesmaid. Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 'Dear Zindagi' star posted a string of pictures from the day wedding, in which she can be seen smiling and posing with her friends. Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Outfit By Faraz Manan; Actress Keeps Her Style Minimal Yet Chic (View Pics).

For the special day, Alia chose to wear a nude pink-toned bralette-pants set with a shimmery cape in matching shade. Alia was accompanied by her friends including actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. RRR Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt Steals the Limelight As She Opts for a Red Saree With Sparkly Blouse at the Event (View Pics).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story Below:

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They also shook a leg together on the songs 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harrdy Sandhu and 'Peaches' and 'Baby' by Justin Bieber. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy promoting her upcoming films 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)