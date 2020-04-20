All Accused Involved into Palghar Lynching Arrested: Maha CMO

Palgarh (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): All the accused, involved in an attack in which three people were beaten to death by villagers suspecting them as thieves here on Sunday, have been arrested said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office."The Palghar incident has been acted upon. Police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," read a statement from CMO. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.Following the incident, an FIR was filed against 110 people, who have been arrested and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police had said.K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar, said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three men.Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also demanded a high-level probe into the incident. (ANI)

