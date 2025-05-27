The 2025 American Music Awards kicked off in style with Jennifer Lopez taking to the stage as both host and performer. Lopez, 55, wowed the audience with her opening number, performing a medley of hit songs in a stunning sheer body suit. American Music Awards 2025 Winners: Billie Eilish Triumphs With 7 Wins in Seven Categories; BTS’ RM Leads K-Pop Wave – Check Full List Inside.

During her performance of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things", Lopez shared steamy kisses with two of her dancers, raising eyebrows and generating buzz. The sultry performance was the highlight of the evening, showcasing Lopez's signature style and charisma.

JLo Kisses Background Dancers While Performing at AMAs 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Prior to the big night, Lopez revealed that she had been rehearsing for weeks to perfect her performance. "I've been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number," she told E! News, adding, "So I'm excited about that." Despite sustaining a facial injury during rehearsals, Lopez was determined to deliver a memorable performance.

Lopez, who cancelled her tour in 2024 to focus on her family, expressed her excitement about getting back into performance mode. "This'll be my first big television performance in a while since I took last year off," she noted, adding, "This is kind of like getting back into my performance mode." 'So This Happened': Jennifer Lopez Suffers Painful Nose Injury During American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025 Rehearsals, Shares Pictures (View Here).

The 2025 AMAs feature an impressive lineup, including performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp. The ceremony also honours Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart, with presenters including Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Delevingne, Shaboozey, and Dylan Efron.