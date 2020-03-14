Antetokounmpo Pledges USD 100,000 for Idled Arena Workers

Los Angeles, March 14 (AFP) NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday pledged USD 100,000 for workers at the Milwaukee Bucks' FiServ Forum that will lose wages during coronavirus pandemic.

The hourly wage workers will take a big hit from the shut-down of the NBA and other sports leagues, along with cancellations of concerts as public health officials caution that large gatherings can hasten the spread of COVID-19.

"It's bigger than basketball!" Antetokounmpo tweeted. "And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family's lives and my teammates lives easier.

"Me and my family pledge to donate USD 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!"

Antetokounmpo's pledge comes a day after Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love committed USD 100,000 to the team's arena workers and support staff.

"I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," Love said, adding that moral support was just as important as financial in such a time of tension.

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller vowed to help, and Mark Cuban, billionarie owner of the Dallas Mavericks said the team had already come up with plans to compensate hourly employees "as if they worked" for the first four "would-have-been" Mavs games.

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler and the Philadelphia 76ers also said they were looking into ways to assist their arena associates idled by the shut down. AFP

