Apex Court's Ruling on Reservation Policy Disturbing, Says Udit Raj

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday said that the Supreme Court's ruling on the reservation in promotions in government jobs was "disturbing"."The Supreme Court's ruling was disturbing. The courts have been constantly doing one thing that is weakening the SCs/STs reservation policy," said Raj while speaking to ANI. He claimed that the government works less under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more under RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said that a protest will be launched against the top court's decision on reservation policy at the Jantar Mantar on February 12 from 1 pm onwards. Taking a veiled jibe at the apex court, Raj in a tweet accused the independent judicial body of favouring Brahmins. Giving two options to Twitterati, he asked -- "What name should the judiciary give based on anti-SC/ST/OBC decisions? -- Brahmin Palika or Janaiyu (sacred thread for Hindus) Palika." The Supreme Court had on February 7 said the reservation in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right and that States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of SC/ST community if it chooses not to."There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," a bench of the apex court comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.The Supreme Court ruling had overturned a 2012 ruling by the Uttarakhand High Court that directed the State to provide quotas to specified communities. (ANI)

