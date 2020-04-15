Army Recruitment Examination Postponed

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The combined entrance examination for eligible candidates following an Army recruitment drive has been postponed till further orders in view of the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19.The examination was scheduled for April 26.A notification by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Southern Command, Pune, said that Combined Entrance Examination was scheduled for the eligible candidates on April 26, 2020 after recruitment drive at Beed District from February 3 to February 14 this year."In view of the prevailing conditions due to threat of COVID 19, it has been postponed till further orders," the notification said. It said admit cards for the examination have not been issued to any candidate and these will be issued once new orders on the subject are received from the Army headquarters.The notification said that the candidates are required to monitor their respective email I-D which is registered with Join Indian Army website during initial registration and should not fall "in trap of any confusion, rumours or touts". (ANI)

