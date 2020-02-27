Arvind Goel Takes Charge as New Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Managing Director and CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, Arvind Goel on Thursday assumed office as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra for the year 2020-21. Goel took over from Kashmira Mewawala, Head Business Development and Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Capital.The Confederation of Indian Industry Maharashtra today announced new office bearers for the year 2020-21.Goel joined Tata AutoComp in 2008 as President and Head Business Group where he was responsible for a group of Business Units of Tata AutoComp. Under his leadership, Tata AutoComp entered into five new Joint Ventures, two Technology Agreements and acquired TitanX, a global leader in Engine and Powertrain cooling system based in Sweden.Goel holds a degree of BE (Mechanical) from NIT Kurukshetra. He also attended leadership and skill enhancement programs including Advanced Leadership Development at Center for Creative leadership at Singapore and Strategy creation by Harvard."We at CII are committed to work with the state government and supporting them in its endeavours directed the growth and development of the Industry and the Nation," said Goel.Sudhir Mutalik, Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps (I) Pvt Ltd is the Vice Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council for the year 2020-21.Mutalik started the company in the year 1999, which is engaged in the manufacturing of dosing pumps and dosing systems for a variety of applications. Mutalik holds a degree of BE (Mechanical) from Government College of Engineering, Karad. (ANI)

