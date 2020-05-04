Arvind Kejriwal Government Approves Rs 5,000 Financial Assistance Each to Delhi E-Rickshaw Owners

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 4: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Cabinet has approved Rs 5,000 financial assistance each to e-rickshaw owners just like the public vehicle drivers. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said the government gave Rs 5,000 to drivers having the Public Service Vehicle badge in the city to help them during the lockdown. Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed.

"Meanwhile, we came to know that thousands of e-rickshaw owners do not have the PSV badges. Today, the cabinet has decided that we will give Rs 5,000 aid to all such e-rickshaw owners," Kejriwal said. The lockdown, imposed from March 24, has been extended till May 17. All public transport has been barred due to this, resulting in financial issues for the drivers.