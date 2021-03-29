South star Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rai and the film's writer, Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re reunites Dhanush, Rai and Sharma after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

"Atrangi Re wrapped. Thank you @aanandirai and Himanshu. Love you both," Dhanush captioned the photo. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film also features Akshay Kumar in a "special role". Atrangi Re, which went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot, resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi. Atrangi Re: Is Akshay Kumar Playing a Magician in Aanand L Rai's Film? Actor Shares Intriguing Picture on Last Day of Filming.

Check Out Dhanush's Instagram Post Below:

With music by AR Rahman, Atrangi Re is set to be released theatrically on August 6. Last week, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in Asuran and Bhonsle, respectively.

