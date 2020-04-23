Aurangabad: 431 Companies to Start Operations Soon

Aurangabad, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 431 companies in Aurangabad district will start their operations soon with the available workforce amid the lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

These companies have completed all the necessary formalities, an official of Aurangabad MIDC told PTI.

"A committee has been constituted by the District Collector to process the requests online," he said.

"The companies have to file the applications in two parts- the first one is self declaration and the other one about the details of the workforce," he added.

"As many as 431 companies have completed the formalities. The process to allot vehicle passes to the staff of these companies is on. They are willing to operate with the available workforce. They will have to utilise their rural workforce for taking production," he said.

The state government has earlier announced that it would allow the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner from April 20.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

