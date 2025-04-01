Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): TVS Motor Company has posted record-breaking sales for the financial year 2024-25, registering a remarkable 13 per cent growth. The company's total sales for FY 2024-25 reached 4.74 million units, up from 4.19 million units in FY 2023-24.

In March 2025, TVS Motor Company's total sales increased by 17 per cent, rising from 354,592 units in March 2024 to 414,687 units in March 2025. A standout performance was seen in the International Business segment, with export sales growing by 23 per cent, from 91,972 units in March 2024 to 113,464 units in March 2025.

Also Read | 'Black Mirror' Season 7: From Trailer to Episode Titles, Know Everything About Charlie Brooker's Netflix Sci-Fi Anthology Series!.

The two-wheeler segment achieved significant growth of 16 per cent, with sales increasing from 344,446 units in March 2024 to 400,120 units in March 2025.

Domestic sales for two-wheelers saw a growth of 14 per cent, rising from 260,532 units in March 2024 to 297,622 units in March 2025.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font in Delhi, Holds Bilateral Talks (See Pics and Video).

Specifically, motorcycles saw a 15 per cent growth, increasing from 171,611 units in March 2024 to 196,734 units in March 2025, while scooters recorded a strong 27 per cent growth, climbing from 131,472 units to 166,297 units in the same period.

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, TVS Motor Company recorded an outstanding 77 per cent growth, with sales increasing from 15,250 units in March 2024 to 26,935 units in March 2025.

TVS Motor Company also saw a 44 per cent growth in its three-wheeler segment, with sales rising from 10,146 units in March 2024 to 14,567 units in March 2025.

The company's performance in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 was also notable. Two-wheeler sales in Q4 increased by 14 per cent, from 1.032 million units in Q4 of FY 2023-24 to 1.180 million units in Q4 of FY 2024-25.

Three-wheeler sales increased by 21 per cent, rising from 30,000 units in Q4 of FY 2023-24 to 37,000 units in Q4 of FY 2024-25. Exports in Q4 saw an impressive 31 per cent growth, from 260,000 units in the final quarter of FY 2023-24 to 340,000 units in Q4 FY 2024-25.

In FY 2024-25, the company registered a 13 per cent overall growth, with total sales increasing from 4.191 million units in FY 2023-24 to 4.744 million units in FY 2024-25. The two-wheeler segment alone grew by 12 per cent, with sales rising from 3.851 million units in FY 2023-24 to 4.330 million units in FY 2024-25.

While three-wheeler sales saw a slight dip, registering 135,000 units in FY 2024-25 compared to 146,000 units in FY 2023-24, the company's export sales grew by 18 per cent, with 1.195 million units shipped in FY 2024-25 compared to 1.013 million units in FY 2023-24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)