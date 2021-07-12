Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday landed in Bhopal to film his upcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and backed by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting for His Forthcoming Anubhuti Kashyap’s Directorial (View Pics).

Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a series of stories of his travel to Bhopal for the shoot. "For my next, 'Doctor G," Khurrana wrote. The 36-year-old actor also shared images of the film's script, written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Khurrana is in the city for over a month-long schedule. Doctor G: Shefali Shah Joins Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Upcoming Campus Comedy-Drama.

The actor will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor-directed love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller Anek.

