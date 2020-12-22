Dhaka, Dec 22: Bangladesh's cabinet has decided to vaccinate at least 45 million people before May or June 2021 against the novel coronavirus, it was announced.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters that the cabinet gave its approval to the proposal, reports Xinhua news agency. Unicef Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard.

According to Islam, 30 million doses of vaccine will arrive in the country at the end of January or first week of February, while another 60 million doses in May or June.

With each person receiving two shots, he said, 45 million people will receive their vaccines against the Covid-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bangladesh has reported more than 501,000 coronavirus cases and 7,280 deaths.

