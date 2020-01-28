Being Arsenal's Manager is 'completely Different Life', Says Arteta

Bournemouth [UK], Jan 28 (ANI): A month after taking over as Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, who played for the club from 2011 to 2016, said that it's a 'completely different life'. "You sleep worse, for sure, before the games. It's a completely different life you know. I'm pleased with today's performance, but let's go step by step and see where we get," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying while comparing the club's captaincy with the role of its manager. Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in FA Cup on Tuesday. The manager said he is pleased with the victory as they played with a 'really young squad'. "I am very pleased. I knew it was going to be tough here. We played a really young squad today and I wanted to see the reaction. I'm very pleased because I saw a lot of things that I really liked," he said.Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal in the fifth minute while Eddie Nketiah netted Arsenal's second goal in the 26th minute. (ANI)

