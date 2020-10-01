Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom,' has become the first film in the world to start and finish its shooting during the pandemic. The 53-year-old actor dubbed the success as "teamwork," and said that he is grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan," he said. Bell Bottom Actress Vaani Kapoor Is Happy To See The Film Industry Bouncing Back!

"The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again," he added. The film finds itself in the company of a handful of international, mega-budget films that got back on the floors during the pandemic such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and Jurassic Park: Dominion, managing to shoot in an unprecedented environment. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s Film’s Glasgow Schedule Wrapped Up, Team Heads To London (View Pic)

"We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully," said Jackky Bhagnani. Producer Deepshikha said, "I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience when all the dadas from various departments would come up to you and thank you for bringing them back to work. This couldn't have been possible without Akshay sir and Dad. All credit goes to them."

For the captain of the ship, director Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' has been an experience he would like to savour a little longer. "I've been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay sir, Vashuji, Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork," said Tewari. Bellbottom written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 2nd April, 2021.

