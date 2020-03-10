Bengal Open Returns for Second Edition, Tournament to Tee off at Tollygunge Club

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India will stage the Bengal Open Golf Championship 2020 at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata from March 11 to 15.

The tournament, the third of the 2020 TATA Steel PGTI season, tees off with the Pro-Am event on the opening day to be followed by the main event from March 12.

The event carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympic hopefuls, PGTI Order of Merit leader Udayan Mane (the second-highest ranked Indian in the world at 252), Chikkarangappa S (sixth-highest ranked Indian at 374) and Aman Raj (seventh-highest ranked Indian at 402) as well as other names of international repute such as Rahil Gangjee, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya who recently earned his maiden Asian Tour card.

Udayan Mane has been on fire having won three consecutive titles on the PGTI including the first two events of the 2020 season. He now has an opportunity to set a record by becoming the first ever player to win four successive tournaments on the PGTI.

Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, the winner of the inaugural edition last year, returns to defend his title. Besides Zamal, the other prominent foreign names in the field of 126 players include the Sri Lankan quartet of Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran.

Besides Viraj Madappa, the other leading Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Divyanshu Bajaj, Sunit Chowrasia and Mohammad Sanju. All the three amateurs participating in the event – Armaan Parikh, Karan Verma and Sandeep Yadav – also hail from Kolkata. PTI

