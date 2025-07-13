Patna, July 13: A large number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with Aadhaar cards, domicile certificates and ration cards during house-to-house visits carried out as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, according to sources. The State will have assembly polls later in the year. ECI sources say that after a proper enquiry to be conducted from 1 Aug till 30 Aug, if found true, such names shall not be included in the final list to be published on 30 Sep 2025.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said till Saturday evening 80.11 per cent of electors in Bihar submitted their forms, adding that the commission is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time, July 25. "With 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on the ground, ECI is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time of 25th July 2025. Field-level teams, including 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs), are being closely monitored by the CEO for this purpose," the ECI said. Bihar Voter List Revision: Election Commission Says 80.11% Electors of State Submitted Their Enumeration Forms During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls.

These efforts of ECI are being supplemented 1.5 Lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties who are also visiting door to door and leaving no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of each and every existing elector whose names are in the Electoral Roll in Bihar as on 24 June 2025. Special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other vulnerable groups by over 4 lakh volunteers.

"Having completed 100 per cent printing and near completion of distribution of EFs to all electors who were found at their addresses, as of 6 pm today, collection crossed 6,32,59,496 or 80.11 per cent. Which means 4 out of every 5 5 electors in Bihar have submitted the EF. With this pace, the majority of EFs are likely to be collected much before 25th July 2025," it said. In order to get their names included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on 1st Aug, electors have to submit their EFS, preferably, along with eligibility documents. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of State Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR, Says Election Commission.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar Nationals Found in Bihar Voter List

During house-to-house visits during SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bihar, a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by Booth Level Officers. Their names shall not be included in the final list to be published on 30 Sep 2025 after proper… — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

In case any elector needs more time to submit the eligibility documents, they can submit them separately till 30 Aug, i.e. the last date of filing claims and objections and take the help of volunteers as well. Achieving yet another step well in time, BLOS have already digitised and uploaded 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms in ECINet by 6 PM today. ECINet is the newly developed integrated software that has subsumed all the different 40 ECI Apps that had existed earlier.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)