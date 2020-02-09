Bike Rally Against CAA in Tripura

Khumulwng (Tripura) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A bike rally was held here on Saturday against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."I am a Hindu and this protest is not against any religion but to preserve our culture, language and identity. In Delhi, CPM is opposing CAA but in Tripura Manik Sarkar has kept mum on the issue," said a protester."Bikers will go to every village in Tripura and tell the people how CAA is harmful. Today we do not have jobs, then why are we planning to increase the population of the country by giving citizenships to those who are from neighbouring countries," he added.Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

