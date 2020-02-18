Bjorn Borg's Teenage Son Loses First Pro Tennis Match

Milan, Feb 18 (AFP) Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn, lost his first professional match on Tuesday, falling in straight sets at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.

The 16-year-old Borg, who is ranked 98 in the world junior rankings, received a wild card to the 46,000-euro Bergamo tournament after some good results in junior events.

But the Swedish youngster fell 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan, an 18-year-old ranked 301st in the world.

Borg is the son of the 11-time Grand Slam champion and his third wife Patricia Ostfeldt.

The 63-year-old Borg won 64 ATP tournaments during his career including six French Open and five Wimbledon titles between 1974 and 1981. AFP

