In collaboration with Temple Hill Productions, the Obamas are bringing a six-part anthology Blackout to Netflix under their banner, Higher Ground. According to Variety, the project will revolve around six different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City. The project is being developed concurrently as a TV and a film project through Obamas' Higher Ground's overall deal with Netflix. Star Wars: Visions – Disney+ Unveils First Look, Release Date of Upcoming Anime Anthology Series.

"When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight," Netflix said in a statement as per Variety. Each installment of the anthology will be penned by a different writer. Currently, the writers who have been roped in are Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon. Netflix also revealed the storyline for two of the other installments: One is "two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings" and another is: "a pair of best friends stuck in the New York Public Library and surrounded by love stories figure out if there's one in their future," as per Variety. Super Pumped: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Set To Star As Uber CEO in an Anthology Series by Showtime.

What is more interesting about the upcoming project is that it will reunite the team that produced 'Fatherhood', the Netflix comedy film that starred Kevin Hart as a widowed father. 'Blackout' is one of the much-anticipated projects for Higher Ground. However, the target premiere date for the anthology has not been disclosed yet. As per Variety, the company's film slate also includes the story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe, and 'Exit West', a refugee love story based on Mohsin Hamid's novel of the same name.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)