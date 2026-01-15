Mumbai, January 15: Superstar Aamir Khan reached a polling booth on Thursday to cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra civic elections. The actor was seen arriving at the polling station and later stepped out to speak to the media. After casting his vote, Khan spoke about the importance of voting and praised the arrangements at the polling booth. While talking to reporters, he spoke about "casting votes" and the "good arrangements" made by the civic body. He said, "...I would tell everyone to definitely cast their precious votes. BMC has made very good arrangements here..."

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan's former wife Reena Dutta also visited a polling booth to cast her vote. She was joined by their children, actor Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. After voting, the trio posed for pictures outside the polling station and proudly showed their inked fingers. Aamir Khan's second former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also seen at a polling booth. She posed for pictures after voting and showed her inked finger to the cameras. BMC Elections 2026: Did Hema Malini Tell a Senior Citizen to ‘Keep Quiet’ After He Complained About Chaos at Polling Booth? (Watch Video).

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to vote on Thursday. Several other film personalities were also seen at polling centres. These included Twinkle Khanna, Nana Patekar, Vishal Dadlani and Suniel Shetty. Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after a long and active campaign and are important for major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad. BMC Elections 2026: Salim Khan and Rakesh Roshan Cast Their Votes in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together under the Mahayuti banner in most places, except Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is fighting the polls on its own in many corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together with a joint manifesto. According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. For smooth voting, 39,092 polling centres have been set up across Maharashtra. Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16.

