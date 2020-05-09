Brother-sister Killed in Truck-motorcycle Accident in Palghar

Palghar, May 9 (PTI) A brother-sister duo was killed in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The two, identified as 24-year-old Chainesh Dombare and his sister Ramila (14), hailed from Ganjad-Deogav area of Dahbipada, an official said.

"The two were on a motorcycle when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them, killing both on the spot. Truck driver Asghar Khan (54) was arrested," the Dahanu police station official said.

