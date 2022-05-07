Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): 100+ major companies have recruited talented candidates from the Regional College of Management Bangalore despite the pandemic looming large across.

MBA aspirants from RCMB College have seen a remarkable placement session with competitive packages being offered by the best of the organizations rushing to the college to recruit all-rounders!

Also Read | GT vs MI, IPL 2022: Two Run-Outs Seal Gujarat Titans' Fate Against Mumbai Indians.

RCM Bangalore College is the 5th best MBA college in South India and within the top 20 B-schools in India, offering management degrees to students. RCM Bangalore is awarded "Best College for Placement in South India" by Berkshire Media LLC USA in 2020. As a recognized management school, RCMB ensures the emotional and cultural well-being of its students. RCMB's strategy lies in exploring creativity in each student with a positive approach and aligning the skills with the corporate world for better clarity and enhanced implications.

From the beginning of the course, RCMB, the leading management institution, emphasizes the career-building process and placement of students with top-notch companies and brilliant pay packages. However, what makes RCMB unique is the approach it takes to understand the individual requirement of each student in terms of their dream job and what the individual aspires to become in the future. Based on this initial assessment, each student is guided to achieve their goals.

Also Read | National Tourism Day 2022: From the Maldives to Los Angeles, Places That Should Be in Your Bucket List.

The signature program!

How does RCMB make such a difference in this fast-paced life, giving each student individual attention and dedication to pursue their dreams? The mentorship program is a signature program of RCMB that is well-structured within the academic curriculum to enhance the effectiveness of the general management course. This program is crafted with perfection where from each batch of learners, around 20 students are being assigned with one mentor who is an industry expert with rich corporate experience of at least 20 years. Since this mentor is a part of the corporate world who has worked as a part of the higher management such as CXO and the like, it gives a cutting edge to the students aligned. Although the mentorship focuses on an approach to establish an informal association to mentor the student as a friend, philosopher, and guide, however, the objective is always to teach corporate readiness within the student before they face the business world with real-time challenges.

Busting the placement fear with efficiency

It is pertinent that any challenge can be overcome with efficient planning and dedication. The same holds for cracking an interview for a dream job. Does it look like a piece of cakewalk? It is relatively simplified by RCMB for its students with a practical and well-organized placement process. The executive Placement Board consists of 11 leading Industry leaders and Management experts from the National and International arenas working round the year to bring Fortune 500 companies to the campus and actively participate in assessing and counselling the students. They form a vital part of the placement process in the view of their collective 250 years of rich corporate experience in different industry verticals and associations with leading European universities.

Also, the dedicated workshops arranged for the placement process imparts both quantitative and logical aptitude training to enhance final year students' confidence and interview skills. Along with this workshop, the summer internship program also helps build self-assurance for the students.

Placement from 109 companies during the pandemic - The modus operandi.

RCMB ensures that each student gets multiple job offers of one dream job and the rest from top companies to make a conscious career choice with a package ranging between 6 to 12 lakhs per annum and a more than average yearly increment. The efficiency of the placement team lies in the fact that even during the pandemic, 109 companies engaged in the hiring process through the placement cell. Many RCMB students join City Bank, Wells Fargo, TCS, Capgemini, Deutsche Bank, and many more this year to start a career with direction and conviction.

While MBA aspirants often get confused by the huge number of career options out there, RCMB rather takes a practical approach to groom fellow students instead of putting them under all sorts of business jargon.

RCMB, therefore, calls on all the MBA aspirants out there to inculcate the culture, knowledge, and awareness of this disruptive and ever-growing business industry and be a part of this vibrant journey!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)