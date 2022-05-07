National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on May 7. It is observed during National Travel and Tourism Week in the U.S., which is observed in the first week of May. During the National Travel and Tourism Week, the travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses, community and personal wellbeing. As you celebrate National Tourism Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 5 places that should be on everyone’s bucket list. National Tourism Day 2022: From Kaziranga National Park in Assam to Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, Visit the Vast Heritage of India.

Maldives

The Maldives is a beautiful travel destination and a home to some of the world’s most luxurious hotel resorts, white sandy beaches, underwater villas and restaurants and bright blue waters. For anyone who is looking for some peace, this is the perfect destination for you.

Kerry, Ireland

Kerry’s mountains, lakes and coasts to the west in Ireland and total postcard-perfect places that you just shouldn’t miss if you are a travel enthusiast. Unique small towns like Single add to its charm.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is a perfect bucket list destination with overwater bungalows and underwater adventures. Take your partner to Bora Bora this National Tourism Day and enjoy a perfectly romantic yet adventurous holiday.

Jaipur, India

Also known as Pink City, Jaipur is a colourful and cheerful destination for all. The walls of all the buildings are painted pale terracotta, and even today, it’s illegal to paint buildings in any other colour.

Los Angeles

Travelling to LA is a must for all the party freaks. It is a city with year-round sunshine, glam bars, beaches and hikes. You will have endless experiences to enjoy in Los Angeles.

National Tourism Day is an excuse, rather an opportunity for all the travel enthusiasts to pack their bags and plan another holiday. The above mentioned are some places that you just can’t miss if you consider yourself to be a travel and tourism lover or a professional. Wishing everyone Happy National Tourism Day 2022!

