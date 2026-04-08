The teaser of September 21 is out, and it quietly leaves an impact

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Making a confident and surprising debut, 22-year-old Karen Kshiti Suvarna who brings a surprisingly mature and sensitive voice to a story about Alzheimer's - a subject that's often spoken about, but rarely felt this intimately on screen.

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The teaser offers glimpses of a man losing his grip on memory and identity, played by Pravin Singh Sisodia, in what already feels like one of his most restrained and affecting performances. There's no dramatic excess -- just moments that feel real, uncomfortable, and deeply human.

Karen Kshiti Suvarna's approach to filmmaking is refreshingly subtle. By stripping away drama, she lays bare the raw emotion of Alzheimer's, making the audience feel the weight of every moment. "I wanted the audience to feel that stillness and the emotional weight that comes with it," she says, hitting close to home.

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The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Priyanka Upendra, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Ajit Shidhaye, Sachin Patekar, and Ricky Rudra, each bringing depth and nuance to this layered narrative.

Produced by Humara Movie, Visica Films & FMD Productions, with Films Max as co-producer, the film is written by Raj Shekhar and features music by Vinayy Chandraa. Adding an international dimension, actor and TV host Frederic de Vos joins as Associate Producer.

September 21 has already garnered attention on the festival circuit, having been showcased in the 'Work-in-Progress' category at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The teaser sets the stage for a heartfelt cinematic experience that aims to create awareness and spark conversations around Alzheimer's and its emotional complexities.

The film is slated for a theatrical release in May 2026.

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