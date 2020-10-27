Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Design Dekko, Godrej Group's brand-agnostic platform for architecture and design has announced one of its biggest line-up of global speakers for its upcoming event - Design Dekko Musings.

The two-day digital conclave is scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2020, 4:30 PM on Designdekko.com. It will witness nearly 25 global architecture and design experts sharing the dais, and several of them will be making their debut on an Indian platform.

"As part of our direct communication strategy, our owned-media platform, Design Dekko, was established in 2019 as a community for architecture and design professionals, students and enthusiasts. In the last one year, we have worked with the design community to establish a platform that encourages a free exchange of ideas, promotes networking and mentoring, and helps the industry to collaborate with peers and brands in this space," said Sujit Patil, VP and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group, on hosting Design Dekko Musings.

"Our first digital conclave, Design Dekko Musings will bring 25 Global Thinkers and Innovators on the platform to share their views that will redefine architectural and design trends of tomorrow and inspire the industry in the post-COVID era. In addition to these Global Personalities, Design Dekko Musings will also see brands from within the Godrej Group, like Godrej Interio, Script, Godrej Security Solutions and Godrej Properties, join in the conversation," said Sujit Patil.

On Day 1 (October 30), world-renowned ecologist, architect, and inventor of the Bioclimatic skyscraper, Dr Ken Yeang (Ecologist and Principal at TR Hamzah and Yeang) will deliver a keynote on how the industry must have a Future-Forward and a Looking-Inward approach to design. The session will be followed with keynotes by Rahul Kadri (Partner and Principal Architect at IMK Architects) and Saket Sethi (Founder - Archilogics Design who shall share his perspective on the subject.

The first power panel of the event will be on Social Design and Its Impact. The panel comprises Goonmeet Singh Chauhan (Founder and Partner at Design Forum International; Author - Invertonomics), Abhishek Nath (Managing Director and CEO at Ixora Corporate Services), Siddhanth Shah (Founder-Director at Access for ALL), and David Schwarz (Founding Partner at HUSH). During the session, the speakers will discuss how inclusive designs can influence behavioural and cultural change in an organization - and the nation at large.

The next panel will discuss the trend of 'Nesting'. In this, Sakina Rangwala of Eztablish Design Communication will be in conversation with Rajat Mathur (Business Head - Script - Godrej and Boyce), Farah Ahmed (Co-founder at FADD Studio), Meena Murthy Kakkar (Design Head at Envisage).

The second and final day of the event will begin with exciting keynotes on 'Who moved my Park?' by speaker Ankur Choksi (Principal at Studio Lotus) and Gerdo Aquino (Co-CEO, SWA). Both the speakers will share their perspective on how designers and citizens can power the movement in support of public spaces.

The first power panel of the second day, Break in the Code will see Anubhav Gupta (Founder at GPL Design Studio, Godrej Properties) in conversation with Sushant Jai-Amita Verma (Founding Partner at rat[LAB] Studio), Rodrigo Brenner (Co-Founder - FURF Design), Massimiliano Brugia (Co-Founder, Obicua), and Abdul Sater Wafai (Co-Founder and Chief Architect, Sipal-Wafai Architecture). The panel will discuss a list of architecture and design trends that expected to remain in vogue in the future. They will debate and discuss few trends they think are fads and others which they feel may outlive the projections and emerge as long-lasting trends.

The last session of the event, 'Inside-out: The Cocoon Effect', will touch upon the importance of home and health security. On the panel consisting Mehernosh Pithawala (VP, Godrej Security Solutions), Mitali Aharam (Founder at Crafted Spaces), Payal Karumbiah (Founder at The Baby Atelier) will discuss with Tanya Khanna, Founder and Director, Epistle Communications, why designers should consider security an essential part of the design brief.

To attend this free (by registration only) conclave, visit https://www.designdekko.com/design-dekko-musings.

Design Dekko Musings is powered by Godrej Construction, Godrej Properties, Godrej Interio, U and Us Home Design Studio, Script, India Circus, Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, Godrej Security Solutions and The Trees. The supporting partners for the conclave are Designers PRiyal, Eztablish Design Communication, Epistle Communication and The Information Company.

