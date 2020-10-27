Halloween is around the corner and we bet folks in the west are busy designing their special costumes. While some get inspired by superhero characters, others think about the actors or well-known figures that they can incorporate. Halloween is a rather prominent event in the USA and celebs are equally thrilled to celebrate it. While Hollywood actors have always inspired us with their Halloween costumes over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in particular, has our heart. Halloween Party 2020 Food Ideas: From Snacks, Cocktails to Desserts, Interesting Recipes to Add The Spooky Flavour on Your Menu (Watch Videos).

Right from Kylie Jenner's iconic Barbie suit to Kim Kardashian's Mermaid avatar and of course, the sisters coming out as Victoria's Secret Angels, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their sexy outfits on Halloween. Their sexiest outfits have grabbed our eyeballs time and again and it's time we take a trip down the memory lane. Halloween 2020 Traditions: Creepy Tales From Different Cultures Around the World That Makes the Spooky Festival Even More Scary!

So while you're busy thinking about what to wear this spooky season, have a look at how Kardashians have managed to woo our hearts with their sexy avatars all these years.

The Kardashian - Jenner Family

Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Well, we know it's too early to say but one look at these pictures and all we can say is 'Happy Halloween'.

