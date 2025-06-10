BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Leading global travel app Skyscanner, today released its Smarter Summer Report, revealing how Indians are travelling with a 'maximiser' mindset this season, opting for smarter, savvier and more experience-rich adventures than ever before. With a whopping 96% of Indians planning to take the same or more trips than last year and 95% citing maximising summer vacations as their top priority in 2025, Indians are now putting thought into every detail. They are curating itineraries while staying flexible with their travel dates or considering alternative options to beat the crowds, all to make their money go further and make the most of their journeys. In their quest for more meaningful experiences, Indian travellers are expanding their horizons. 58% plan to explore places they haven't considered before, and 51% want to tick off multiple spots in one trip, showing a clear shift towards exploration and memorable getaways. Calm and crowd-free

This shift in preferences is also reflected in their choice of destinations - over half (52%) of Indian travellers prefer quieter, less-crowded locations over the usual tourist hotspots. It's not just about where they go, it's also about when -- the shoulder season is gaining popularity among Indian travellers, with 1 in 2 open to travelling during these periods to avoid crowds and surge pricing. Together, these choices reflect a move away from the frenzy of peak season tourism and towards a summer experience that is more intentional. The Value-First Summer Planner

Indian travellers are planning their summer getaways with a sharper focus on value and flexibility. 62% are actively seeking budget-friendly stays, while 56% are using travel comparison tools like Skyscanner to scout the best deals across flights, hotels, and car hires. Flexibility is key, with 84% open to moving their travel dates, and 47% willing to fly on less popular days to unlock greater savings. Solving the Summer Planning Puzzle

Interestingly, even with clear travel goals and preferences, nearly half (49%) of Indian travellers have yet to book their summer holidays and are actively exploring options. The main reason? 38% are still undecided on where to go, highlighting a need for destination inspiration and guidance. This is where Skyscanner's Smarter Summer Report steps in - offering practical insights to help travellers maximise their summer, from identifying the cheapest weeks to fly and sharing smart planning tips to highlighting alternative destinations that offer better value and fewer crowds. For wanderers who cherish that perfect in-between window when the heat starts to ease and the crowds thin out, Skyscanner's curated lists -- the Top 10 Cheapest and Popular Alternative Destinations, along with the Top 10 Cheapest Destinations for Summer 2025 -- offer that sweet spot for savvy Indian travellers seeking adventure without the splurge. (Refer to Appendix) Sharing his views on the 2025 Indian summer travel trends, Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner, said, "Summer is a popular time for Indian travellers to take a well-earned break and explore new places. What's different this year is how intentional people are about planning. They want to get the most value from their trips, but many are still unsure about when and where to go and how to plan it all, within their budget. In fact, 77% believe weekends are the most expensive time to fly, but that is not always true, and 44% don't realise that some weeks are significantly cheaper than others. That's why we created the Smarter Summer Report to help travellers cut through the noise and make confident decisions. According to our data, Sunday* is the cheapest day to fly, and the week of 25 August** is the most budget-friendly of the season. To make the most of their summer adventures, a pro tip for travellers would be to see which month is the cheapest by hitting the 'flexible dates' option when searching on the Skyscanner app, to see not only the cheapest month but also the day with the lowest price per month to travel to the destination. For those seeking to pack more experiences into their summer holidays, Skyscanner's multi-city search tool allows users to search up to six routes simultaneously when planning their journey, perfect for experiencing multiple destinations in a single trip. Our goal is to empower travellers with clarity, flexibility, and smarter tools so they can enjoy their holidays without making a huge dent in their bank balance." Climb, Chill, Explore

Skyscanner's summer data also shows that 50% of Indian travellers are actively seeking destinations with cooler climates this summer, a trend that's pushing hill towns, mountains, and high-altitude getaways into sharper focus. In response to this growing trend, Skyscanner partnered with The Land of Wanderlust, one of India's leading backpacking collectives, to curate the 'Ultimate Backpacker's Guide' for Indian travellers, which will serve as a handbook for them when taking off on their mountain adventures this season.

Sherwin Rebello, Founder, The Land of Wanderlust, adds, "We're seeing a growing number of travellers choosing the mountains not just to escape the heat, but to embrace a slower, more meaningful way of exploring. From spontaneous backpackers to digital nomads, more people are looking for flexible, experience-led travel that fits their lifestyle. Social media still plays a big role in inspiring trips, especially for younger travellers who often join after seeing friends or creators visit a destination.

But it's not just Gen Z. We've also seen an increase in private group requests often from young families or older couples who want the comfort of travelling at their own pace while staying in local homestays. Digital nomads, on the other hand, are choosing quieter towns with reliable networks so they can work while still soaking in the mountain air. Whether it's a weekend escape, a remote work setup, or a slow-travel holiday, there's a clear shift towards intentional, immersive journeys across age groups."

Ultimate Backpacker's Guide

To help travellers make the most of their adventures this summer, The Land of Wanderlust shares their top tips for a seamless backpacking experience:

1. Double the Bags, Double the Freedom: Bring two. A 50L main backpack that fits it all without breaking your back, and a smaller daypack -- perfect for short hikes when you want to travel light and leave the bulk behind.

2. Scrapes Happen. Be Ready: A compact first aid kit can go a long way. Toss in essentials like band-aids, antiseptic, and blister patches because mountain trails don't come with medical booths.

3, Pack Warm, Climb High: From icy winds to surprise drizzles, mountain weather is anything but predictable. Jackets, thermals, and sturdy trekking shoes will keep you warm, dry, and trail ready.

4. Stay Fresh, Stay Respectful: A compact toiletries kit is essential not just for your comfort, but to ensure you leave the environment as clean as you found it. Pack smart, travel responsibly.

5. Sun Strong? Shade Stronger: The higher you go, the harsher the sun. Sunscreen and sunglasses aren't optional; they're survival gear for your skin and eyes.

6. Power That Lasts the Climb: A power bank is your lifeline. Whether it's maps, music, or just capturing that summit shot -- don't let your devices tap out before you do. For more information on how to maximise your summer holidays, visit https://www.skyscanner.co.in/news/smarter-summer-report

Notes to the Editor:Research conducted with OnePoll in April 2025 with a sample of 2,000 Indian respondents.

APPENDIX Top 10 Popular Shoulder Season Destinations in June & September 2025***

Top 10 Cheapest Shoulder Season Destinations in June & September 2025****

Top 10 Cheapest Destinations for Summer 2025*****

