Mulugu (Telangana) [India], December 3: A Square Foundation extended its MYSELF Program to Mulugu district this week, introducing a structured Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Career Readiness model for government school students. The program was formally launched at the District Collectorate in the presence of Shri Divakara T. S., IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Shri Siddhartha Reddy, District Educational Officer, and Smt. Srilakshmi Reddy, Founder, A Square Foundation.

The MYSELF Program is already operational in 54 government schools in Mahabubnagar, reaching over 3,800 students. With the addition of Mulugu district, the program will now be implemented across 100+ schools, impacting more than 5,500 students during the 2024-25 academic year.

Designed for Grade 9 students, the MYSELF curriculum combines SEL with age-appropriate career awareness to help adolescents build clarity, confidence, and direction. The program includes 30 classroom-ready sessions, each structured as a 40-minute lesson with reflection, context-building, hands-on activities, and guided discussion. The model addresses long-standing gaps in public-school student development, including limited exposure to career paths, low self-belief, and the absence of structured guidance systems.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Divakara T. S., IAS, emphasised the importance of early career awareness:

"Career guidance must begin with exposing students to the wide spectrum of opportunities available to them. When children understand different roles and the skills required for each, they are better prepared to make informed choices about their future. Programmes like MYSELF are essential in helping our students become capable, confident and future-ready citizens."

The MYSELF curriculum begins with modules that help students explore identity, strengths, values, communication, and peer support systems. Students then examine both local and aspirational careers, learn how academic subjects map to real opportunities, and practise setting achievable goals, monitoring progress, and responding constructively to setbacks.

Smt. Srilakshmi Reddy, Founder of A Square Foundation, said:

"With Mahabubnagar and now Mulugu, the MYSELF Program is reaching more than 5,500 students this year across 100+ government schools. Supported by Keystone Education Group, our aim is to ensure that students in public schools have access to structured SEL and career readiness tools at the right age. By 2035, we hope to reach 15 million students across India with programmes that build confidence, clarity, self-belief, and long-term preparedness."

For Mulugu district, the launch signals a district-level effort to integrate SEL and future readiness into the regular school timetable. A Square Foundation will monitor indicators such as participation, self-expression, clarity of goals, and students' ability to identify viable career options by the end of the program.

With support from district officials and a research-aligned model developed by A Square Foundation, Mulugu joins a growing network of government schools implementing structured SEL and career readiness interventions in Telangana.

